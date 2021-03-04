A Florida man has been charged with election fraud in Sawyer County, by allegedly attempting to obtain an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election by falsely claiming he was a resident of the village of Radisson.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 25, 2020, Luke Aaron Frazier, 36, Brooksville, Florida, applied to the Village of Radisson clerk by e-mail, asking that an absentee ballot be mailed to him for the Nov. 3 election. He listed a residence on Ogden Avenue as his residence and stated he was not required to submit a photo I.D.
On Sept. 26, the clerk mailed him a ballot, but he called her on Oct. 30 when she was not working and left a voice mail stating that he never received the ballot. The ballot was not returned to the clerk as undeliverable.
On Nov. 2, the clerk called Frazier. He asked that a ballot to be sent to him by e-mail, or alternatively if a friend could pick it up for him. The clerk told Frazier that this was not legal. She told Frazier that he should have called a couple weeks earlier. “He was not an active military member, seems to have a corporate e-mail address, yet stated that he is indefinitely confined and went on to say that he wasn’t often at home,” the clerk stated.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the Ogden Avenue residence which Frazer gave as his address. There, the owner told them that Frazier was a long-time family friend who had sometimes stayed there when he came to visit, but never resided there.
The owner called Frazier on a speaker phone while deputies were in the residence. Frazier told them he was the person who had tried to get a Wisconsin absentee ballot, using the Ogden Avenue address. He said he did live in Wisconsin, but could not remember his address.
The owner then hung up the phone on Frazier and said she was angry that Frazier was using her address for whatever reason.
In the court complaint, Village Clerk Gwen Gernari states “An internet search indicates that this same guy has lived in Brooksville, Florida, since 2008 or so, had a real estate license in Florida, is president of a company, is married and even ran for office at some time. It is pretty clear he does not live in Radisson.”
Frazier is summoned to appear in Sawyer County Circuit Court on April 13.
If convicted of election fraud, Frazier could be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned up to 3.5 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.