A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, threatening a person with a gun and fleeing officers during an incident Tuesday morning, June 22, in the towns of Lenroot and Hayward.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group of others along Peterson Road in the town of Lenroot. The caller reported a male driving a white car had pulled up to them and asked to borrow money. When told they didn’t have any money, the man pulled out a gun and threatened harm. He then fled southbound on US Hwy. 63 toward the City of Hayward.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by the City of Hayward Police Department located the vehicle near the city and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver fled and a pursuit ensued north on Hwy. 63 and later east on State Hwy. 77.
Assisting LCO Police officers deployed tire deflation devices near the intersection of Hwy. 77 and Hwy. K and were able to disable the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop on Hwy. 77 near Kreyer Lane.
After nearly an hour and a half stand-off with deputies, the suspect, Jason Scott Whitefeather, 45, of Milwaukee was taken into custody.
Assisting during the incident were the Sawyer/Washburn/Burnett Co. Tactical Team, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Sawyer County Emergency Medical Services and LCO, City of Hayward and Town of Hayward Fire Departments.
Whitefeather was arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, terroristic threats, felon in possession of a firearm, vehicle operator flee/elude officer and felony bail jumping.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, as similar incidents also occurred in Bayfield and Iron Counties.
