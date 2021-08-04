Sponsored by the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, the Lumberjack 5-kilometer run-walk drew 263 participants on a hazy, cool Saturday morning, July 31.
The runners and walkers started on Hall of Fame Drive and finished on the grounds of Lumberjack Bowl, traversing a route along the streets and pedestrian sidewalks south of and parallel to Highway B. Hayward police stopped motor vehicle traffic as the participants crossed the highway in two locations.
Nick Ross of Minneapolis, a multi-time winner of this event, was first across the finish line for the men in 17 minutes, 26 seconds.
Marit Ross-Sonnesyn of Minneapolis was the top female finisher in 20:07.
“It was a little bit muggy, but nice to have a little sprinkle at the start,” Ross-Sonnesyn said. “It was a fun race.”
5K top men
Nick Ross, Minneapolis, 17:26; Marcus Peterson, Barron, 18:32; David Duede, St. Paul, 18:52; Connor Thoennes, Coleraine, Minnesota, 19:10; David Gilmer, Winona, Minnesota, 19:18.
5K top women
Marit Ross-Sonnesyn, Minneapolis, 20:07; Lily Paul, Springbrook, 20:22; Anna Penzkover, Rice Lake, 20:30; Elise Rossing, Argyle, 20:59; Fran Peterson, Barron, 21:27; Josie Nelson, Hayward, 21:37.
For a list of all finishers, visit Birkie.com.
