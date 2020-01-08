Two years ago the influenza season in Wisconsin was one of the worst in recent memory.
Unfortunately, the current flu season, 2019-2020, already is tracking to be equally as bad, or perhaps even worse.
Can you say, “Achuuu!”
The recent state Division of Public Health report for the week ending Dec. 28 includes a graph showing that the current flu season actually is tracking ahead of the 2017-2018 season by week 52. Eleven adults in Wisconsin have died from influenza this season.
“Since the end of November we have seen a steady increase of positive cases in Influenza A and B in the emergency room and urgent care,” said Melody Ruehl, infection control registered nurse at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital & Water’s Edge. “As of late December five of those patients required hospitalization for supportive care. Currently we are following the national trend of seeing more Influenza B than Influenza A for this time of year.”
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons said the southwest corner of the state has seen the highest incident of influenza, but before Christmas Sawyer County experienced a sharp increase in flu cases. And, when she sees the new data for 2019-2020 progressing in a path similar to 2017-2018 she is concerned.
“That year hospitals were at or over capacity, so most likely we are going to see high hospitalization continue,” she said.
She also noted the highest rate of infection this season is the Influenza B virus, which has higher rate of morbidity for children. Fortunately, this season no children have died from flu in the state.
Lyons and Sawyer County Public Health Nurse Julie McCallum believe the root cause for a repeat of 2017-2018 is the low vaccination rate in the state. Statewide the vaccination rate is 37%; last year it was 40%. The trend is going in the wrong direction.
“Overall, we are seeing a reduction in vaccination, so we are having less herd immunity,”
Lyons said.
Herd immunity, according to Wikipedia, is a “form of indirect protection from infectious disease that occurs when a large percentage of a population has become immune to an infection, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune.”
“If people were vaccinated, there’s a good likelihood that they would have immunity,” Lyons said.
McCallum said with higher levels of vaccinations there would be fewer cases and the cases that occur would likely be less severe.
“More likely they would be mild cases,” she said.
County Public Health Officials recently held mass flu vaccinations in the county’s two school districts, Hayward and Winter. It was a voluntary program under parental consent that provided children ages 4K to 18 a free vaccination.
Again, the bad news is fewer children were vaccinated this flu season – 386 – compared to last year – 466.
However, McCallum said, children and parents also have other options for vaccination.
“We are not the only place, but we do provide it free of charge as part of our clinic program,” she said.
Not too late
For those who have been sitting on the fence as to whether to get vaccinated this flu season, the health officials all encourage vaccination.
“It is not too late to receive your vaccine because it helps boost your immune system,” Ruehl said. “So if you get sick the illness may be less severe.”
Lyons said vaccination is the best form of prevention.
“We always say wash your hands and cover your mouth when you cough, but, still, the vaccination is the best form of prevention,” she said.
After a vaccination shot, Lyons said, it takes two weeks to acquire the immunity.
“Get your vaccination sooner versus later, especially when you look at the way it is trending right now,” Lyons advised.
And for those who wait until they feel sick to get vaccinated, Lyons said, the problem with waiting until one has the symptoms is that the disease is communicable two days before one feels ill and during those two days one can infect many others, including the most vulnerable — those with heart disease or asthma.
If one does come down with the flu, the best advice is to stay home, drink lots of liquids, get lots of rest and stay out of circulation for at least 24 hours after the fever has broken.
“You might feel good, but you don’t realize you are exposing someone else to the illness,” Lyons said.
Where to go
As of Monday, Jan. 6, the Sawyer County Public Health Department identified where the flu vaccination is available locally for a charge, with coverage via private insurance or Medicare or Medicaid. Call ahead for details.
Vaccine is available at the following locations: Walmart, Essentia Health, NorthLakes Community Clinic and Marshfield Clinic.
Walmart also can vaccinate children 8 years old. Some local pharmacies, including Walmart and Marketplace, offer vaccinations; call to check availability.
Essentia Health vaccinates walk-ins ages 19 and older and by appointment for those 18 and under. NorthLakes and Marshfield clinics both vaccinate by appointment.
Sawyer County Public Health has a limited amount — 14 doses — of vaccine available on a first come, first serve basis.
