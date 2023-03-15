Hayward area gymnast Macie Mavis competed in the Dairy-Aire Invitational in Madison Feb. 25-26. She competed in Level Six, Junior B, as part of the Kipsters team out of Deutsch’s Gymnastics Training Center in Rice Lake.

Macie took first place in the beam with a personal best score of 9.45, scored 8.35 in the vault, 7.2 in the bars and 9.375 (7th place) in the floor exercise for an all-around score of 34.375.

