A Hayward area family of seven who lost their home in a fire Wednesday, Jan. 5, is getting help from a number of churches and individuals.
The rented mobile home of Brandon Schmidt, Angela Yarborough and five children ages 3-16 was destroyed in the fire on Washburn County Road M, west of Hwy. 63 near the Stanberry Rail tavern.
Fire broke out about 5:20 p.m. Jan. 5 after a person was trying to unthaw frozen water pipes with a torch at the residence.
All of the home’s occupants escaped safely and went to a neighbor’s house. Mr. Schmidt, who works for Road Runner Towing, was away responding to a call for a tow at the time. He returned home to find the residence destroyed.
Fire departments from the Town and City of Hayward, Bass Lake and Stone Lake responded to the scene to put out the fire. Also responding were Washburn County sheriff’s deputies and a Sawyer County ambulance for stand-by. The air temperature was about six above zero at the time and the wind chill was about five below zero.
The family is currently residing in a motel while a place is being sought for them to stay, according to Angie Lundsten of Road Runner Towing.
Lundsten said “Everything they own was lost” in the fire and they had no renter’s insurance.
Lundsten said area churches have stepped up to help, along with the Salvation Army.
Three of the children attend the Hayward schools and one attends the Spooner school.
All of Yarborough’s family lives in Texas, while Schmidt’s dad lives in this area.
“The family has no place to go. Right now they’re in limbo,” Lundsten said Friday afternoon.
Some of the firefighters’ wives donated quilts which had made to the family, she added.
The school also is helping out the family.
McKenna Lundsten put up a Go Fund Me site. “We are asking for your donations to help this family in our community get back on their feet after this horrible tragedy,” she said. “They have nowhere to call home. Please give to help them piece their life back together. Any donation would be greatly appreciated by the family and they would like to thank you in advance.”
On May 12, 2021, the same family lost a chicken house and RV camper behind their home to fire, which may have started in a heat lamp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.