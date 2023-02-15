The Hayward Lions Club’s 41st annual Pre-Birkie races drew 574 skiers to Birkie Ridge north of Seeley and the mid-sections of the Birkebeiner Trail Saturday, Feb. 11.

Skiers in the 26-kilometer and 42-kilometer races, both skaters and classical skiers, enjoyed a “bluebird day” with sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s.

