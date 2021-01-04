March 20, 1938 — December 18, 2020
Linda Louise Skoglund, 82, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence in Seeley.
She was born March 20, 1938, in Lenroot Township, the daughter of Godfried and Elsie (Sjostrom) Vortanz. She was united in marriage to Guy Lester Skoglund. Linda was born and raised in the Seeley area and graduated from Hayward High School in 1955. She lived in Arizona for several years before settling down back in Seeley. Linda loved taking care of her home, gardening and taking care of her birds. Linda had a genuinely kind disposition and was well liked by everyone who had the chance to know her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Guy Skoglund of Seeley; her children, Susan Fredrickson of Cable, Steven (Jill) Cox of Shell Lake, Becky Wickstrom of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Daniel (Ellen) Cox of Chicago; her stepchildren, Tammy Marie (Ken) Vos of Chicago, Kathleen Charmian, Julie, Vicki and Glenn Skoglund of San Diego, California; her brother, Frederick (Jeanette) Vortanz of Seeley; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Denise and Ellen Marie; and her brother, Martin Vortanz.
A committal service will be held at a later in the Seeley Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
