The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will hold a trial run on a new printing app called Princh starting Jan. 4.
Princh is an app for those who want the convenience of printing from home, a car or almost anywhere, even at the library, from their device. There is no need for patrons to log onto one of the library’s computers to access a file to print. It won’t be necessary to email the file to have the library print it. Princh will handle the process.
Payment for printing will also not be an issue since Princh has integrated electronic payment, which allows users to easily pay from any device or PC — just like online shopping — and there is no need to set up payment agreements or provide point-of-sale hardware to accept transactions via cash, credit/debit card, PayPal or various other payment apps.
Users also will have the choice of paying by cash, although while the library remains at curbside service, it asks that you do not choose that option. The printing experience on Princh is user-friendly for people of all ages, technical skills and educational background. Users usually are able to print without staff assistance.
Here's how the process works:
1. Download the free Princh app from Google Play or wherever you get your apps.
2. Go to your file and choose Princh as your “printer.”
3. Tap to select printer.
4. Enter ID — 103543.
5. Select “Public Printer.”
6. Choose your print settings such as number of copies, print range, double sided printing and color or black and white printing.
7. Preview the print job, select “print,” make sure the order specifications are what you want, check the box for “I accept the terms and conditions,” and select “continue.”
8. Choose the payment method (payment card, Paypal or pay at the library circulation desk. (If you would like to pick up your print during curbside service, we ask that you do not select pay at the desk).
9. Type your full name and click OK.
10. Schedule a pick-up with the library staff.
For more information about the service, contact the library at (715) 634-2161 and staff will assist. Visit the library’s Facebook page and website for updates.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for curbside pickup, call the library or email hlibrary@hayward.wislib.org.
Counting Snowflakes contest
Everyone in the Hayward area knows there are so many winter activities that depend on snow. Since we haven’t received much snow as of this writing, we thought we could get the snow to come to the area by Counting Snowflakes in the south facing windows of the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library.
From Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021, submit your snowflake count to the library either by calling us (715-634-2161) or by submitting it at forms.gle/nKqJzXE5LiD2nVeQ8. The person with the correct count or the closest without going over will win a prize donated from the American Birkebeiner Foundation. In case of a tie, the winner’s name will be drawn.
For more information, call the number above, email hlibrary@hayward.wislib.org or visit www.weisscommunitylibrary.com. The library is located at 10788 Highway 27-77 in Hayward.
CHARAC winter photo exhibit
Photographer Paul Ostrum of Seeley is the featured artist of the new CHARAC art exhibit to go on display in the library Friday, Dec. 18. Sponsored by the Cable Hayward Area Arts Council and the library, the show features exhibits by four different artists throughout the year.
Ostrum became interested in music and photography at an early age. He learned guitar and photography in his northern Wisconsin hometown of Cumberland, and went on to attend college and technical school for music, natural resources and photography.
After his retirement in 2012 from the U.S. Forest Service as a district fire management officer and fuels technician, Ostrum had more time to pursue his love of photography and the outdoors.
As a descendent of the Birkebeiner Warriors and a member of the Birchleggings Club, he has completed 20 Birkie ski races. He is an active participant in silent sports including cross-country skiing, road and mountain biking and snow shoeing — which affords him endless new opportunities to capture nature with his photos. He is also an FAA-certified drone pilot.
The exhibit will be open through the end of March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.