After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police and LCO Native American Drug and Gang Initiative team members executed the search warrant at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9995W Chizhingwaak Place in the Village of New Post.
As a result of the search warrant, LCO Tribal Police seized multiple drugs and paraphernalia including a bag containing 142.6 grams of a white powder that field-tested positive for fentanyl, a bag with 1.9 grams of a powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and multiple items used for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.
The suspected drugs were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for additional testing.
As a result of the search warrant, police arrested Brandon DeBrot, 40, of Couderay for felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping.
DeBrot was booked into the Sawyer County Jail, where he is being held on a cash bond pending the filing of formal charges.
“ The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department will continue their efforts in their mission to protect the citizens of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation,” said Chief Timothy DeBrot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.