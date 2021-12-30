After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police and LCO Native American Drug and Gang Initiative team members executed the search warrant at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9995W Chizhingwaak Place in the Village of New Post.

As a result of the search warrant, LCO Tribal Police seized multiple drugs and paraphernalia including a bag containing 142.6 grams of a white powder that field-tested positive for fentanyl, a bag with 1.9 grams of a powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, and multiple items used for drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected drugs were sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for additional testing.

As a result of the search warrant, police arrested Brandon DeBrot, 40, of Couderay for felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping.

DeBrot was booked into the Sawyer County Jail, where he is being held on a cash bond pending the filing of formal charges.

“ The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department will continue their efforts in their mission to protect the citizens of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation,” said Chief Timothy DeBrot.

