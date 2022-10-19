LCO Eagles compete on Birkie Trail

LCO Migiziwag runner Storm Thayer runs in the Indianhead Conference cross-country meet at the Birkie Start Area on Oct. 13

 Contributed photo

LCO Ojibwe School Migiziwag runners ran in the Indianhead Conference cross-country meet hosted by Drummond High School at the Birkebeiner start area trails near Cable Thursday, Oct. 13.

In the boys 5K race, Dylan Taggart of Solon Springs-Northwood took first in 17:00. Drummond’s Cole Giesregen placed third in 18:22 and Alex Rasmussen was fifth in 18:32.

