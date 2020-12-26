Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College (LCOOC) is moving forward with plans for a full in-person reopening of the main campus. All outreach sites are subject to reopening guidance from their respective tribal leadership.
Students also will continue to have the opportunity to learn at home; students should contact their advisor to make these arrangements.
Entrance to Main Campus is through the main doors where COVID-19 screening protocols are in place. The full reopening plan can be found at https://www.lco.edu/response, along with a guide to being on campus.
Every person:
• Entering the college campus must wear a face mask at all times inside and outside when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible;
• Is expected to comply with the six-foot social distancing rule when inside or outside;
• Must enter through the main entrance of the building;
• Must have their temperature screened upon entering the building;
• Must answer prescreening questions to enter the building; and
• Must wash their hands and use hand sanitizer frequently and as needed.
All LCOOC Extension offerings will remain virtual at this time. For more information, contact Dawn Petit, COVID-19 coordinator, at dpetit@lco.edu.
