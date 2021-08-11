Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College will receive $5 million to construct student housing, according to an announcement from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Baldwin said the grant is among $126 million in federal appropriations relating to agriculture, rural development, food scarcity, water development and military construction.
The larger appropriation items include a $39.4 million germplasm research facility at UW-Madison, $45.1 million for construction of a lock-and-dam system on the Mississippi River and $29.2 million for constructing training barracks at Fort McCoy.
Smaller appropriations besides the LCO College grant include $250,000 for upgrades and remodeling of the Sparta Free Library, and $54,000 for the Iowa County Food Pantry.
