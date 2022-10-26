LCO runner at sectional

Thomas Quaderer runs in the WIAA Division 3 sectional cross-country meet at Phillips Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School cross-country team had two runners in the WIAA Division 3 cross-country sectional at Phillips Saturday, Oct. 22.

Junior T.J. Quaderer finished 53rd in the boys 5K race in 21:08 and junior Storm Thayer placed 87th in 24:07.

