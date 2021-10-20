Area sports round-up for Tuesday, Oct. 19

LCO volleyball

The LCO Migiziwag Eagles girls volleyball team defeated the Butternut Mighty Midgets 3-2  in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal match at Theresa Williams Gymnasium.  

The Eagles won the opening set, 25-18. Butternut then won the next two sets, 26-24 and 25-15. The Eagles rallied to win the next two sets, 25-16 and 15-11.

The Eagles advance to the regional semifinal playoff at top-seeded Mercer this Thursday, Oct. 21.

Boys soccer

The Altoona-Fall Creek Railroaders defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 4-1 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal soccer game at Heidi Friermood Field. Mason McKay scored a goal for the Canes with less than four seconds to play in the game.

Hurricanes volleyball

The Somerset Spartans defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 3-1 in a girls volleyball WIAA regional quarterfinal at Somerset. The Canes won the opening set 25-21, and Somerset won the next three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-16, 25-3.

