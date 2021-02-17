The Lac Courte Oreilles Eagles boys basketball team defeated the Winter Warriors 82-64 in a Division 5 boys basketball regional quarterfinal Tuesday night, Feb. 16, at Theresa Williams Gym.
The Eagles advance to the regional semifinal playoff this Friday night against the Northwood Evergreens at Northwood High School in Minong.
