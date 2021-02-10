The Lac Courte Oreilles Eagles girls basketball team defeated Birchwood 54-46 in a WIAA Division 5 quarterfinal playoff game Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Theresa Williams Gymnasium.

The Eagles advance to play at Northwood of Minong in a regional semifinal playoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments