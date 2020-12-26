January 9, 1951 — December 23, 2020
LaMar Eugene Troyer peacefully passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 10:25 a.m. after a 17-year battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 9, 1951, in Goshen, Indiana, to Lester and Orpha (Thomas) Troyer. LaMar was raised in Goshen and was active with youth groups and teaching vacation Bible School. He graduated from Clinton Christian School in Goshen and worked for Middlebury Church Furniture. LaMar felt a call to missions and spent two years at Ludwig-Steil-Hof, a children’s orphanage in Germany. Upon his return to the United States he attended Rosedale Bible Institute in Ohio and graduated in 1975. LaMar was assistant director at Teen Haven Youth Center in Goshen, where he met Dorothy Alger, the receptionist. LaMar and Dorothy were married Aug. 6, 1977, in Broadway, Virginia, at Dorothy’s family’s home. They lived in Goshen for several years and then in 1980 moved to Stone Lake, where LaMar became a minister at Sand Lake Chapel. He also did carpentry and various jobs, from home remodeling to making custom furniture. He continued his ministry at Grace Bible Church in Stone Lake. In the late 1980s LaMar began Country Wood Shop, where he found fulfillment in creating custom and rustic furniture requested by his customers. LaMar treasured his family and enjoyed being a father and grandfather.
LaMar is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy; five daughters, Monica (Jesse) Rensberry, Long Prairie, Minnesota, Carissa (Conroy) Loewen, Stone Lake, Melinda (Austin) Yoder, Nappanee, Indiana, Charity (Bronson) Yoder, Southeast Asia, and Anna Troyer, Hayward; one son, Timothy (Amy) Troyer, Stone Lake; 14 grandchildren; sister, Gloria (Morris) Yoder, Hutchinson, Kansas; brother, Marvin (Margaret) Troyer, Goshen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Verda Troyer.
A funeral service celebrating LaMar’s life was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the Northwoods Mennonite Church in Hayward. A visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at the church and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday. Interment was in the Northwoods Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Life Ministries, P.O. Box 382, Plain City, OH 43064.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.