Hurricanes player Liam Aldoff chips onto the 13th hole green at Big Fish Golf Club during the Scott Miller boys golf tournament Friday May 5.

The Lakeland Thunderbirds took first place in the 24-team 36-hole Scott Miller high school boys golf tournament May 5-6.

The teams played 18 holes at Big Fish Golf Club on Friday and 18 holes at Hayward Golf Club on Saturday.

