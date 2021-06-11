The Hayward Hurricanes baseball team finished their 2021 season with a 5-2 loss to the Lakeland Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal playoff at Larry Somerville Field in Hayward Thursday, June 10.

The Canes took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Nick Mays reached base on an error and scored on a single by Sam Snider.

Lakeland scored two runs in the third on a single, walk, stolen base and single.

The Canes tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth when Derrick Miller led off with a double and scored on a single by Logan Abric. However, they were held hitless and runless for the remainder of the game.

The T-Birds added a run on three hits in the fifth, and scored two in the sixth on a walk, triple and single.

Riley Brennan and Cole Haack each had a single for the Canes.

Starting pitcher Derrick Miller went 3 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs, walking one and striking out one. Zach Roach pitched two innings, with four runs, three earned runs, two walks and a strike-out and took the loss. Jonah Sande finished up, pitching 1 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and no runs and striking out two.

The Hurricanes finish the season with a 10-11 record.

Lakeland will face Ashland in the regional semifinal on June 15.

