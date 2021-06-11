The Hayward Hurricanes baseball team finished their 2021 season with a 5-2 loss to the Lakeland Thunderbirds in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal playoff at Larry Somerville Field in Hayward Thursday, June 10.
The Canes took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Nick Mays reached base on an error and scored on a single by Sam Snider.
Lakeland scored two runs in the third on a single, walk, stolen base and single.
The Canes tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth when Derrick Miller led off with a double and scored on a single by Logan Abric. However, they were held hitless and runless for the remainder of the game.
The T-Birds added a run on three hits in the fifth, and scored two in the sixth on a walk, triple and single.
Riley Brennan and Cole Haack each had a single for the Canes.
Starting pitcher Derrick Miller went 3 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs, walking one and striking out one. Zach Roach pitched two innings, with four runs, three earned runs, two walks and a strike-out and took the loss. Jonah Sande finished up, pitching 1 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and no runs and striking out two.
The Hurricanes finish the season with a 10-11 record.
Lakeland will face Ashland in the regional semifinal on June 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.