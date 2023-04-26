Cadotte to play in Indigenous Games

Maekayla Cadotte puts up a shot over a Spooner player while playing basketball for the Hayward Hurricanes this past winter.

 Record file photo

Lac Courte Oreilles tribal member and Hayward Hurricanes senior athlete Maekayla Cadotte will compete for the Team Wisconsin U19 girls basketball team in the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia, Canada, this summer.

Cadotte attended two separate try-outs and qualified for the U-19 Girls Team. She is a a four-year varsity letter winner in basketball, where she also received All Conference recognition.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments