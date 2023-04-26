Lac Courte Oreilles tribal member and Hayward Hurricanes senior athlete Maekayla Cadotte will compete for the Team Wisconsin U19 girls basketball team in the North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia, Canada, this summer. Cadotte attended two separate try-outs and qualified for the U-19 Girls Team. She is a a four-year varsity letter winner in basketball, where she also received All Conference recognition. Maekayla will attend the University of Minnesota next fall on a pre-law track with an emphasis on American Indian Studies. She plans to attend law school after completing her undergraduate degree. The 10th North American Indigenous Games will be held from July 15-23. It will host competitions in 16 sports within 21 venues across Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation. The 2023 Indigenous Games will bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staﬀ from 756 Indigenous Nations from across Turtle Island, where they will celebrate, sharing and reconnect through sport and culture.
