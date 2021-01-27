Kudos to our community for the very generous support and donations of over $2,800 and over 540 pounds of food and household products for the Cable Food Shelf and Hayward Community Food Shelf. All this was directly collected as part of “Cash or Cans: Drive-through Food Drive” project on Jan. 18, National Day of Service. Indirectly, donations have also been received by several other community service organizations.

Mimi Crandall and Joan Cervenka

Up North Engaged organizing committee

