There will be a free clothing giveaway at Hayward Wesleyan Church from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

The event is sponsored by King’s Closet-Chippewa Valley Inc. of Eau Claire. They have recognized the need in northwest Wisconsin communities to have free clothing available to families.

