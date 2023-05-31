A Hayward tradition for more than 60 years, the Kids Fishing Derby on Lake Hayward, is being resurrected and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday June 3 at the city beach park.

The event is free to all youths ages 1 to 15 (must be accompanied by parent or guardian).

