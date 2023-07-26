Junior golfers learn the game

Junior golfers competed in a pitch, putt and drive contest at Hayward Golf Club Friday July 21.

The summer junior golf program at Hayward Golf Club held its Pitch, Putt and Drive contest Friday July 21. The golfers in each age group were:

Ages 5-6: Brandlee Achtor, 2,348 points; Claire Gillis, 1,411; Lynden Place, 1,369; Levi Vogt, 1,3345; Luke Sennett, 1,310; Reed Johnson, 1,084; June Felski, 949; Cate Leinenkugel, 107; Brynn Sumner, 92; Grace Koch, 65; Heston Lane, 63.

  

