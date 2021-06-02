Hayward Golf Club will offer a six-week clinic this summer to all aspiring young golfers ages 6-14.
The clinic is designed to give juniors the opportunity to experience all aspects of the game. There will be four playing stations: putting, chipping, pitching and full swing. In addition, the experienced teaching staff will provide a golf knowledge station and a mini par-3 course.
The program will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays from June 10 to July 15. It will conclude with a junior championship.
The cost of the program is $50 per child, which includes prizes and a gift for all participants.
Pre-registration is strongly suggested. Golfers can register in the pro shop or by calling (715) 634-2760.
Big Fish Youth Clinic
The Big Fish Golf Club will conduct an annual Junior Golf Clinic for youths from 6 to 17 years of age throughout the months of June and July. The clinic will take place every Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The clinic is free and open to any youth in the community who wishes to participate. The age levels for each class are 6 to 8, 9 to 12 and 13 to 17.
Parents and guardians are asked to call the course at (715) 634-4770 to sign up their child for the free golf clinic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.