Hayward Golf Club will offer a six-week clinic this summer to all aspiring young golfers ages 6-14.

The clinic is designed to give juniors the opportunity to experience all aspects of the game. There will be four playing stations: putting, chipping, pitching and full swing. In addition, the experienced teaching staff will provide a golf knowledge station and a mini par-3 course.

The program will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays from June 10 to July 15. It will conclude with a junior championship.

The cost of the program is $50 per child, which includes prizes and a gift for all participants.

Pre-registration is strongly suggested. Golfers can register in the pro shop or by calling (715) 634-2760.

Big Fish Youth Clinic

The Big Fish Golf Club will conduct an annual Junior Golf Clinic for youths from 6 to 17 years of age throughout the months of June and July. The clinic will take place every Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The clinic is free and open to any youth in the community who wishes to participate. The age levels for each class are 6 to 8, 9 to 12 and 13 to 17.

Parents and guardians are asked to call the course at (715) 634-4770 to sign up their child for the free golf clinic.

