Juliann M. Stasik

September 30, 1941 — November 2, 2020
Julian M. Stasik, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020.
Juliann was born Sept. 30, 1941, in Lenroot to parents Leo and Johanna “Jennie” (Suda) Jaskolski. Shortly after, the family moved onto the Jaskolski farm in Stone Lake, where Juliann lived until leaving home. On June 17, 1961, Juliann married Richard J. Stasik of Radisson. They had one son, Bradley J. Stasik. After marrying Richard Stasik, they began a 35-year journey with Honeywell that included moving 45 times and traveling through every state in the United States except for Hawaii and Alaska. During this time, Julie was the leader the Wives Club of the Honeywell Field Support Engineering, actually receiving a paycheck for her services from Honeywell.
While Richard and Julie traveled, Julie also worked as an auditor for RGIS for over 20 years. Eventually, both retired to Las Vegas to be near their son and family. Julie lived in Las Vegas and Henderson, being a wife, mom and Nana to her family. Family was Julie’s greatest passion. She was a strong, loving, caring and conscientious person to everyone, no matter who you were. Her holiday meals were a true feast to enjoy and made the season’s each year.
We will miss her dearly. The Lord has received a very special lady.
Julieann is survived by her husband, Richard Stasik; her son, Bradley J. Stasik, and his wife, Michelle M. Stasik; and granddaughter, Taylor R. Stasik, and grandson, Hunter J. Stasik.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Leo and Jennie Jaskolski; and sisters, Mary Clark and Florence Tripp.
At this time, there is no memorial planned, with hopes for a spring-time celebration of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.