June 19, 1972 — December 16, 2020
James W. Potack Jr., 48, of Lac Courte Oreilles walked on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, due to diabetic complications.
James William Potack Jr. was born June 19, 1972, in Los Angeles, California, the son of James Potack and Theresa Martin. He was raised by his Uncle Jerry and Aunt Virginia Rounsley of Montclair, California. Jim graduated from Montclair High School and attended Mount Senario College in Ladysmith and LCO College. He will be remembered for his great love of his friends and family and would help them in any way he could. Jim’s sense of humor was with him always. He was very proud of being a champion skate boarder, which was his passion. Jim loved music and was well acquainted with all genres. His children were the center of his pride. Jim was so proud to become a grandpa when little Leona was born.
He is survived by children, Brennan of Milwaukee and Melena of Reserve; adopted son, Anaangoo Andersen of Reserve; granddaughter, Leona Potack-Begay; mother, Theresa Martin of LCO; sisters, Karen Moss of Hudson, Corene Seaver of California, Jeri Dangiolella and Rachel Martin, both of LCO; brothers, Ray Two Bulls, Gary Belille and Rick Hollen of LCO; adopted father, Jerry Rounsley, and adopted dad, Roberto Palombi; mother of his children and special friend, Charity Sun Rhodes; and many nephews and nieces.
Jim was preceded in death by his aunt and adopted mother, Virginia Rounsley; father, James Potack; brother, Roger Belille; and grandfather, William Mustache.
A private family service will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
