The Hayward Hawks baseball club will play in the Independent League tournament Friday through Sunday, July 23-25. Most of the games will be at Havelka Field in Brill.

The updated schedule has been announced as of Wednesday, July 21. It is:

Friday, July 23:

7:30PM Hawks @ Haugen Hornets

Saturday, July 24:

Game 1: 10:30 AM Hawks vs. Spooner Cardinals at Brill

Game 2: 1 PM Osceola Triangles vs. Brill

Game 3: 3:30 PM Hornets vs. Cardinals

Sunday, July 25

Championship: Noon, teams to be determined

