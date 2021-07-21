The Hayward Hawks baseball club will play in the Independent League tournament Friday through Sunday, July 23-25. Most of the games will be at Havelka Field in Brill.
The updated schedule has been announced as of Wednesday, July 21. It is:
Friday, July 23:
7:30PM Hawks @ Haugen Hornets
Saturday, July 24:
Game 1: 10:30 AM Hawks vs. Spooner Cardinals at Brill
Game 2: 1 PM Osceola Triangles vs. Brill
Game 3: 3:30 PM Hornets vs. Cardinals
Sunday, July 25
Championship: Noon, teams to be determined
