Reid Warner

Reid Warner

 Sawyer County Jail photo

During an Aug. 10 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, Hayward area resident Reid Lee Warner, 32, was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing 10 grams or less of Fentanyl with intent to deliver March 11, 2023, in the town of Hayward.

Warner, of 14061W Peninsula Road, Hayward, appeared before Judge John Yackel. After serving his prison time, he will be on extended supervision for five years. He must take any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his Dept. of Corrections agent and follow through. He was fined $1,079.25 and credited with 147 days in custody. Dismissed but read in were charges of possessing. methamphetamine and two counts of felony bail jumping.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments