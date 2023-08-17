Maintenance crews from the Ashland County Highway Department plan to scrub seal several sections of State Hwy. 77 in northeast Sawyer and southwest Ashland counties next week:

Sawyer County: Hollywood Road south of Ghost Lake to the north leg of Old Highway 77. Work will begin Monday, Aug. 21. In addition, fog sealing and pavement marking will follow in the same week.

  

