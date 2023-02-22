The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team jumped out to a 2-0 lead, then held off the defending state champion Central Wisconsin Storm for a 4-2 win in the WIAA sectional semifinal playoff at Greenheck Fieldhouse in Mosinee Tuesday Feb. 21.

With the win, the Hurricanes advance to the sectional championship game this Friday night against top-seeded Superior. The winner will advance to the state tournament in Middleton March 2 and 4.

