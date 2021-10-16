The Hayward-Lac Courte Oreilles Hurricanes football team has qualified for the WIAA state playoffs and will open tourney play with a Division Three Level One game against Mosinee at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in Mosinee.
The Hurricanes finished their regular season with a 3-4 record in the Great Northern Conference after defeating the Lakeland Union Thunderbirds 28-20 Friday, Oct. 15, at Rod Lundberg Field.
Scoring touchdowns for the Canes against Lakeland were Ayden Froemel on a 45-yard interception return, Niizhoo Sullivan on a 27-yard pass play from Chase Briggs, Chase Briggs on a 45-yard interception return, and Tanner Poppe on a 28-yard pass play from Briggs.
