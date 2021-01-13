The Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes wrestling team picked up two wins at the Bron Quadrangular Thursday, Jan. 7, defeating the Bron Golden Bears 36-33 and the Clear Lake Warriors 39-29.
“Both of our meets were pretty dramatic, with our guys stepping up and getting some big wins,” said Coach Curt Gerber.
“Against Bron our guys battled hard. Our freshmen upper weights are starting to put some better matches together and gain confidence. In a normal year they would be able to have the opportunity to develop against some other freshmen. This year if they want matches, it’s basically all varsity competition, and they are starting to figure it out. This is going to be a great group of kids going forward.”
Gerber said the highlight of the Bron meet came in the last two matches. “Drake Marks came out slow and was down 13-0, but he didn’t give in and picked up a pin to put us ahead in the meet for the first time. Without that match it’s over.
“Senior Jason Yost bumped up to 138 to take on a tough Bron opponent. Jason battled hard and even though he dropped an 11-5 decision, his effort helped the team escape with a 36-33 conference win.
The Hurricanes also picked up a win over perennial power Clear Lake. “Their numbers are down, but they still have some very talented individuals,” Gerber said. “The biggest matches of the evening were a 7-0 win by Noah Christianson and a comeback pin by tough freshman Hunter Lyons.
“We had a good night of development overall,” Gerber added. “Noah Christianson, Hunter Lyons, Bradey Gottwald and Calvin Mansheim all added a couple of wins to their record. Mansheim is currently rated ninth in the state in Division 2.
“We were excited to be able to get some extra matches in, as the WIAA has allowed more teams to participate in competition,” the coach said. “I also feel more confident in a post-season, so our season has a little more end game and we can focus.”
The Hurricanes will be back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan.14, when they host Altoona-Regis, Northwestern, and Ashland in a quadrangular meet. Visit the Hayward Community Schools website for information on how to watch online.
Hayward-Northwood 36, Bron 33
120 pounds: Noah Christianson (Hay-Nor) pinned Julia Cox in 1:25. 126: Hunter Lyons (Hay-Nor) won by forfeit. 132: Drake Marks (Hay-Nor) pinned Cole Hanson in 3:03. 138: Hunter Lyons (Hay-Nor) won by forfeit. 138: Alex Martinez (B) won by decision over Jason Yost, 11-5. 145: Zach Roach, Hay-Northwood, won by forfeit. 152: Mason Ecklor (B) pinned Brody Roach in 2:26. 160: Bryce Keilholtz (B) pinned Gaitlin Gunn in 1:42. 170: Joseph Mashak (B) pinned Landon Montney in 4:43. 182: Austin Bladow (B) pinned Ray Schmock in 1:20. 195: Bradey Gottwald (Hay-North) won by forfeit. 220: Calvin Mansheim (Hay-North) pinned Daniel Senneff in 28 seconds. 285: William Weise (B) pinned Makaio Stone in 1:38.
Hayward-Northwood 39, Clear Lake 29
152: Matthew Anderson (CLLA) over Gaitlin Gunn (HAYNO) (fall 0:00); 160: Lukas Paulson (CLLA) over Foster Chaon (HAYNO) (fall); 170: Landon Montney (HAYNO) over (CLLA) (forf.) 182: Ray Schmock (HAYNO) over (CLLA) (forf.) 195: Bradey Gottwald (HAYNO) over (CLLA) (forf.) 220: Calvin Mansheim (HAYNO) over (CLLA) (forf.) 285: Makaio Stone (HAYNO) over (CLLA) (forf.) 106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Noah Christianson (HAYNO) over Steven Wood (CLLA) (Dec 7-0); 126: Hunter Lyons (HAYNO) over Blake Espeseth (CLLA) (fall 2:00); 132: Dominic Leintz (CLLA) over Drake Marks (HAYNO) (fall); 138: Shane Larson (CLLA) over Jason Yost (HAYNO) (fall); 145: Tyler Sunday (CLLA) over Zach Roach (HAYNO) (TF 17-0 4:00).
