Wrestling in their first home match of the season, the Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes grapplers won by tie-breaker decision over the Spooner-Webster Rails after both teams ended up with 39 points Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the RJS Gym.
The Canes were declared the winner, because they won four forfeits to the Rails’ three forfeits.
Winners for the Canes were:
Trenton Kirkland (132 pounds) won by 3-2 decision over Kevin Retzlaff.
Noah Christianson (138) pinned Spooner’s Phoenix Heise in 2:43.
Drake Marks (145) pinned Spooner’s Pierce Schroeder in 1:06.
Winning matches for the Rails were Ethan Melton (152) by 9-3 decision over Gabe Anderson; Connor Melton (160) by pin over Brody Roach in 1:49; Brody Jepson (170) by pin over Foster Chaon in 1:19; and James Nauertz (195) over Bradey Gottwald by pin in 3:27.
The Hurricanes picked up forfeits at 106 pounds (Aiden Calabrese), 113 pounds (Carter Roach), 126 pounds (Caleb Mikula) and 285 pounds (Micah Butler).
The Rails won by forfeit at 120 pounds (Michael Skodowski), 182 pounds (Brandon Meister) and 220 pounds (Gavin Rossow).
In exhibition/JV matches, Lane Hinkfuss (Hayward-Northwood) defeated Spooner’s A.J. Anderson by major decision, 10-2; and Kade Carlson (Hayward-Northwood) won by 7-4 decision, also over A.J. Anderson.
Barron Invite
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Hurricanes placed third in the 11-team Barron Invitational.
Carter Roach placed third at 106 pounds, pinning Aiden Johnson of Luck-Frederic-Grantsburg-Siren in 5:12 in the third-place match.
Trenton Kirkland placed second at 126 pounds, losing 7-2 to Mitchell Anderson of Clear Lake in the first place match.
Kade Carlson placed sixth at 132 pounds.
Senior Drake Marks placed second at 138 pounds, losing to Lucas Sedivy of Osceola 15-0 in the championship match.
Gabe Anderson placed sixth at 145 pounds and Deagan Gasper placed 10th at 152 pounds.
At 160 pounds, Foster Chaon placed sixth, Brody Roach was seventh and Anthony Aronda took 10th place.
Joey Avila placed sixth at 182 pounds and Micah Butler placed 11th at 285 pounds.
