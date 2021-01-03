The Hayward Hurricanes Nordic ski team opened its season with “Double Dash” races on Dec. 29 at Spooner and Dec. 30 at the American Birkebeiner trailhead in the Town of Cable. Other schools participating included Lakeland (Minocqua), Chippewa Valley Nordic (CVN, Eau Claire), Spooner and Drummond.
The Dec. 29 skate races on a cold day in Spooner saw Chippewa Valley Nordic take first place in the both the high school girls and boys races.
Lakeland’s Grace Kern finished first in the girls race in 19:36.2, followed by Fran Peterson of Chippewa Valley Nordic in 19:39.7.
Hayward placed three in the top 10 as Eliana Malnourie finished fourth in 20:36, Ingrid Sokup was eighth in 22:53 and Maggie Martin ninth in 22:56. Other finishers for the Canes were Kallen Clifford, 11th in 25:11; Dianna Martin, 14th in 26:30; Cassidy Judy, 15th in 26:49; and Elle Titus, 20th in 30:56.
Girls team scores: Chippewa Valley Nordic, 11; Lakeland, 13; Hayward 21. Drummond and Spooner had less than three skiers each, not enough for a team.
Lakeland’s Casey Van Hefty won the high school boys race in 17:08, and his teammate Jakob Craig was second in 17:28.
Hayward 11th grader Kade Carlson paced the Canes, placing 10th in 19:42. Mason McKay took 12th in 20:43, Mitchell Nelson was 16th in 22:26, Brock Titus 17th in 22;36, Levi Bartz 25th in 29:15, Aiden Susedik 26th in 35:14, and Seth Becker 27th in 40:56.
Boys team scores: Chippewa Valley Nordic, 11; Lakeland, 14; Hayward, 38; Spooner, 45; Drummond, 55.
Middle school skiers also raced at Spooner. Spooner took first as a team in the girls race with 16 points. Lakeland’s Stella Meza was the top finisher in 11:50.
Hayward finishers were Brooke Berens, second, 14:56; and Miya McKay, eighth, 17:45.
Chippewa Valley Nordic took first in the middle school boys race with 13 points. CVN’s Jack Dahlby was the top finisher in 11:34.
Finishing for Hayward were sixth grader Karl Nelson, second, 12:21; and Sam Roach, 21st, 19:37.
Hayward Coach Andrew Kreyer said the races were “a good reminder of what ski racing is all about: embracing the cold winter and testing your skills and fitness. It was cold, and that means slow snow, but our kids handled it well. This was also our first official race of the season so we were putting together our fitness and technique to set the bar for our season.
“Overall, I think they (Hayward skiers) are at a good spot, because a lot of our kids seem to move up the results list as the season goes on,” Kreyer added. We have an overall young team of boys so they have a lot to learn and a lot of room to grow as high school skiers.
“Our girls team however, is loaded with seniors. My hope for them is that they can keep the bar set high for our newer girls on the team.
“The seniors have all been racing together for a long time now, so it will be fun to see how they finish out the year with all of this talent," Kreyer said. “Hopefully after (the holiday) break, we can see how everyone will do. We were missing a handful of skiers” for the Double Dash races.
On Dec. 30, the Hurricanes competed in classical-style races on the Birkebeiner start area trails, which include some of the former Telemark World Cup trails. The middle school skiers did one lap of the 1.6-kilometer course and the high school skiers two laps.
In the high school girls race, CVN’s Fran Peterson was the overall winner in 21:22.
Hayward skier Eliana Malnourie took second in 21:42 and Anneliese Bauer was third in 22:44.
Also finishing in the top 10th was Maggie Martin, 10th in 25:33. Dianna Martin was 14th in 27:59, Cassidy Judy 15th in 29:46, and Kallen Clifford 16th in 29:50.
CVN’s Marcus Peterson was the top finisher in the high school boys race in 19:04 and teammate Cole Long was second in 19:44.
Kade Carlson paced the Hurricane boys, finishing eighth in 22:09. Mason McKay was ninth in 22:19, Mitchell Nelson 11th in 23:51, Brock Titus 15th in 24:32, Aiden Susedik 18th in 31:41 and Seth Becker 19th in 33:25.
Kreyer commended the Canes for “nice work. Typically, Hayward has been a stronger classic team and I'd say that's still true," he said.
Middle school results
Boys: Overall winner, Jack Dahlby, CVN, 11:34. Hayward finishers: Karl Nelson, second, 12:21; Sam Roach, 21st, 19:37.
Girls: Overall winner, Stella Meza, Lakeland, 11:32. Hayward finisher: Miya McKay, seventh, 16:09.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.