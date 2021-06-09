On a mostly hot and sunny day, the Hayward Hurricanes girls track and field team won the Heart O’ North Conference championship Tuesday, June 8, on the Hayward High School track venue.
The Canes finished with 178 points, while St. Croix Falls took second at 119.5 and Ladysmih was third with 119.
Hurricane senior Sierra Clifford won all three sprint events—the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, while senior Eliana Malnourie took first in all three distance events—the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Also winning first places for the HHS girls were Talia Brinker in the pole vault and all four relay events: the 4 X 100, 4 X 200, 4 X 400 and 4 X 800.
The relay members were: 4 X 100 (Samantha Chaon, Alivia Poppe, Emma Beilke, Emma Mittlesdorf); 4 X 200 (Camilla Bonicatto, Holly Miller, Emma Mittlesdorf, Ana Johnson); 4 X 400 (Avery Poppe, Ana Johnson, Holy Miller, Camilla Bonicatto); 4 X 800 (Lilly Olsen, Erin Ewert, Alyson Reier, Macey Reier).
The Hurricane track squad’s next action will be in the WIAA regionals at Rice Lake Monday, June 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.