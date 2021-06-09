Canes tracksters are HON champions

The Hayward Hurricanes girls track and field team won the Heart O' North Conference championship Tuesday, June 8, at the HHS track. Holding the trophy in front are Sierra Clifford (left) and Eliana Malnourie (right), each of whom won three events.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

On a mostly hot and sunny day, the Hayward Hurricanes girls track and field team won the Heart O’ North Conference championship Tuesday, June 8, on the Hayward High School track venue.

The Canes finished with 178 points, while St. Croix Falls took second at 119.5 and Ladysmih was third with 119.

Hurricane senior Sierra Clifford won all three sprint events—the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes, while senior Eliana Malnourie took first in all three distance events—the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

Also winning first places for the HHS girls were Talia Brinker in the pole vault and all four relay events: the 4 X 100, 4 X 200, 4 X 400 and 4 X 800.

The relay members were: 4 X 100 (Samantha Chaon, Alivia Poppe, Emma Beilke, Emma Mittlesdorf); 4 X 200 (Camilla Bonicatto, Holly Miller, Emma Mittlesdorf, Ana Johnson); 4 X 400 (Avery Poppe, Ana Johnson, Holy Miller, Camilla Bonicatto); 4 X 800 (Lilly Olsen, Erin Ewert, Alyson Reier, Macey Reier).

The Hurricane track squad’s next action will be in the WIAA regionals at Rice Lake Monday, June 14.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments