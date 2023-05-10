Goalie kick

Huurrcanes goaltender Beyonce Flores kicks the ball downfield to launch the offense in Hayward’s girls soccer game against Ashland on May 2.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team posted losses to Ashland (0-7) and Northland Pines (0-5) in last week’s games.

On May 4, the Canes traveled to Eagle River.

