The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team pulled away in the last few minutes and defeated La Crosse Logan 58-47 in the WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal playoff Tuesday Feb. 21 at the Robert J. Schmidt Gymnasium.

With the win, the Hurricanes advance to the regional semifinal at top-seeded Menomonie at 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 24

