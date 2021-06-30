The Hayward Hurricanes girls track and field team had nine athletes competing at the WIAA Division 2 state meet at UW-La Crosse Friday, June 25, and came away with one second place, a fourth place, a fifth place and a 10th place, earning 17 team points.
The girls 4–by-400 meter relay team of freshman Avery Poppe, junior Ana Johnson, sophomore Camilla Bonicatto, and senior Sierra Clifford placed second overall in 4:05.36, which was 3.06 seconds behind first-place Freedom.
The week prior to state, the quartet broke the existing Hayward High School record set in 2009 with a time of 4:05.33.
“The 4-by-400 team was ranked second going into state and finished second, so I see that as a huge win for us,” said Coach Ben DiSera. “We were undefeated the entire season and post-season in this relay, so it was a little bit of an upset for us not to win the entire thing, but to place second in the entire state is still really cool for us. And three out of four girls on this relay team will be returning next year, along with our first alternate, Sarah Grubbs, so I am already very excited about next season.”
Senior Eliana Malnourie competed in the 1,600 meter and the 3,200 meter runs and placed fourth and 10th, respectively.
In addition to receiving a medal and a podium finish, Malnourie’s other highlight of the weekend was setting a new Hayward High School record in the 1,600 meter run. Her time of 5:04.21 broke the record of 5:07.02 set in 1987 by Jessica Novak.
“It was a tough race, as she will tell you,” said DiSera. “And at the state level, the 1,600 meter turns into about a 70% sprint for four laps instead of a distance run.”
Malnourie’s time in the 3,200 run was 12:24.98. She will attend the University of North Dakota this fall, where she will continue her running career in both cross-country and track.
Senior Sierra Clifford competed in the 400 meter dash and placed fifth, earning a spot on the podium with a time of 58.41 seconds. At the WIAA D2 sectional meet the week prior, Clifford ran a time of 58.26, breaking the previous Hayward High School record of 59.41, set in 2008 by Corrine Malcolm.
“Overall I’m happy with my time,” Clifford said. “I was a little disappointed that I didn’t run a personal best of the season for my last meet but I’m still happy with how I ran.”
She will attend Southwest Minnesota State University this fall and will run track for the Mustangs.
The Hayward 4 by-200-meter team of Camilla Bonicatto, senior Holly Miller, sophomore Sarah Grubbs and Ana Johnson placed 12th in 1:48.81.
Overall, the Hayward girls placed 13th out of 85 teams at the state meet.
