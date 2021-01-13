After last playing on Dec. 28, the Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team resumed action this week after a 15-day break, traveling to New Richmond Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Looking ahead to this week’s matchup, Coach Rob Novak said, “They (the Tigers) are a sectional opponent and are having a pretty good year.
This weekend, the 5-3 Hurricanes will host their annual home tournament at the Hayward Sports Center.
“There are only three teams in our home tournament this year,” (Hayward, Somerset and Madison West) Novak said. “We will play a round robin. We will travel to Somerset on Thursday. Then Somerset and Madison West will play each other in Hayward on Friday night.
“We will play Madison West on Saturday at the Sports Center at 2 p.m. We beat Somerset in overtime early in the year, so we expect this second game with them to be another close one.
“The Madison West team will be an experienced, skilled group,” Novak added.
For game results, check the Record website, haywardwi.com.
