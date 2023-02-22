The 11th seeded Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team will travel to Tomah to play the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in the opening round of the WIAA playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The winner of that game will advance to play third-seeded La Crosse Central in the regional semifinal at La Crosse on Friday, March 3.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

