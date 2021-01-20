Hayward Hurricanes sports round-up for Tuesday, Jan. 19:
Boys hockey: The Hurricanes got a big win at the Hayward Sports Center as they downed the Superior Spartans 3-1.
Riley Brennan (power play) and Logan Asp each scored for the Canes as they took a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Kell Piggott scored for the Spartans in the third period to get Superior within one goal at 2-1. Hurrianes forward Monte Goold scored an empty net goal with 37 seconds left to ice the victory.
Logan Abric had 26 saves for the Canes while Trevor Durfee had 18 saves for the Spartans.
Girls hockey: The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes skated past the Black River Falls Tigers 2-1 at the Sports Center. Soile Doyle and Emma Thompson tallied a goal apiece. Taylor Hammerel had 19 saves as the Canes outshot the Tigers 25-20.
Girls basketball: The Bloomer Blackhawks came back from a 27-18 deficit to beat the Hurricanes 43-39 at the RJS Gym. Ana Johnson led the Canes with 12 points and Brooke Quast had eight. Abigail Iverson had 14 points and Madison Faschingbauer 12 for the Blackhawks.
Boys basketball: The Rice Lake Warriors rolled past the Hurricanes 77-37 in Rice Lake. Elijah Heyworth had eight points and Tanner Poppe and Ayden Froemel had seven points apiece for the Canes. Alex Belongia had 18 points, Tyler Orr 17 and Nolan Rowe 12 for the Warriors.
