As Wisconsin hunters head into the woods Saturday, Nov. 20, for the nine-day gun deer season, the family of Norbert Anthony “Tony” Dantzman and the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office ask them to keep an eye out for Tony, who has been missing since Aug. 30, 2019, from the Winter area.
Dantzman, age 89, a native of the Exeland area, was living in California prior to his disappearance. He was in Winter for a family reunion, and was last seen leaving the Winter Northern Lights Motel Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was wearing a light colored checkered shirt, black vest, black pants, black shoes and a light colored cap. He is 5’9” tall, 136 lbs., with brown eyes, grey hair, and glasses.
Dantzman suffers from dementia and other cognitive issues.
He has not been found, despite an extensive search by units including Sawyer County Search and Rescue.
Anyone who has information about Dantzman is asked to contact the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office at 715-634-5213.
More information on Dantzman is available from the National Association of Missing and Unidentified Persons, www.namus.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.