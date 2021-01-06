Hudson’s Leah Parker scored 35 seconds into overtime to lift the Raiders to a 2-1 win over the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes in a girls hockey game in Hudson Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Alex Pieterek scored for the Canes in the second period.
Hudson improved to 3-1 on the season, while the Hurricanes dropped to 1-7.
On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Eau Claire Area stars, ranked third in the state, skated to a 4-1 win over the Co-op Hurricanes at Altoona. Lily Eytcheson scored a power play goal for the Canes.
The Co-op Hurricanes will host the St. Croix Valley Fusion this Thursday and will travel to Eagle River on Saturday for a rematch with the Northland Pines Eagles.
Northland Pines, ranked fifth in the state, defeated the Canes 5-2 in a Dec. 22 game at the Hayward Sports Center.
Hayward Coach Emily Stark said the Canes “played very well” in their recent 4-1 win over Northern Edge
“With the number of girls we have this season, the win was a great confidence boost,” Stark said. “We have been moving the puck well and it was great to see more girls battling in the corners. Things are finally starting to come together for the team as a whole, which is what we were hoping for.
“The skills and speed have definitely gotten better as the season progresses,” Stark added. “We always have things that we can work on. but we’re slowly building as a team. We have had some tough competition, but it’s good to see that right away to see the big gaps in our play. It helps us fix those big mistakes so later on in the season it won’t happen again.”
Hudson 0 1 0 1 — 2 Hayward 0 1 0 0 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: Hudson 1:05, Leah Parker (Averie Martin, Nikki Olund); Hayward 13:14, Alex Pieterek unassisted.
Third period: No scoring.
Overtime: Hudson 0:35, Leah Parker (Carly Tersteeg).
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 18; Catterina Donna, Hudson, 34.
Power plays: Hudson, 0-for-1; Hayward, 0-for-3.
Shots on goal: Hudson 20; Hayward 35.
Penalties: Hudson, 3 for 6 minutes; Hayward, 1 for 2 minutes.
Hayward Co-op 1 0 0 — 1 Eau Claire Stars 1 2 1 — 4
First period: ECA 3:59, Paige Rodriguez (Madison Schwengler), PP; Hayward 5:45, Lily Eytcheson unassisted, PP.
Second period: ECA 8:15, Kennedy Gruhlke unassisted; ECA 14:04, Rodriguez (Kalie Gruhlke).
Third period: ECA 15;11, Paige Ruppert (Brynn Richards), PP.
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 22; Naomi Stow, Eau Claire, 29.
Power plays: Hayward 1-for-2, Eau Claire 2-for-6.
Shots on goal: Hayward 30, Eau Claire 26.
Penalties: Hayward, 6 for 12 minutes; Eau Claire, 2 for 4 minutes.
