Winter Dam history

Susan Aasen stands by a display of articles and photos about the history of the Winter Dam and tribal village of Pahquahwong. The exhibit was shown at the 2021 Honor the Earth Pow Wow.

 File photo by Terrell Boettcher

The 50th Honor the Earth Pow Wow will be held July 15-17 at Honor the Earth Park on the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Ojibwe reservation, also known as Odawa-zaga-iganing.

The pow wow and homecoming celebration includes various honoring ceremonies, dancing to music from drum groups in the arena, and a thanksgiving for what the earth provides to sustain life.

