Long-time Hayward resident and former owner of Karibalis Restaurant Larry Nelson will be the guest speaker at the quarterly meeting of the Sawyer County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday April 27 at the Sherman and Ruth Weiss Community Library meeting room.

Nelson will share memories of his family life in Hayward, as well as the history of Karibalis Restaurant, The Turk’s Inn, The Blue Heron and The Ranch supper club.

