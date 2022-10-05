Students in the Ojibwe Language and Culture Class at Hayward High School and their teacher, Ogimaabinesiikwe (Lisa Clemens), observed the National Day of Remembrance for Indian Boarding School victims and survivors Friday, Sept. 30.

Ogimaabinesiikwe said that “September 30th has been declared Orange Shirt Day annually, in recognition of the harm the residential school system did to children’s sense of self-esteem and well being, and as an affirmation of our commitment to ensure that everyone around us matters.” The day is observed by indigenous nations in the U.S. and Canada.

She said that many school staff were unaware of the history of Indian boarding schools. She prepared a slide show for her class to create awareness and also made it available to staff.

Students in Clemens’ class marked a section of the high school track fence with orange ribbons in the shape of a heart. They put down tobacco and had a feast.

Also, an orange ribbon table was set up in the high school commons with laminated historical articles and photos of Indian boarding schools, including the one that was operated by the U.S. government in Hayward (where the hospital is now) from 1901 to 1932. Local tribal members as well as other Native children ages four to 16 from Wisconsin and Minnesota were forced to attend that school.

The compulsory attendance law was passed in 1891, which enabled federal officers to forcibly take Native American children from their homes on reservations and place them in the boarding schools.

Upon learning this, students in Clemens’ class expressed their reactions with emojis including “angry,” “anxious,” “confused” and “curious.”

The boarding schools were overcrowded and underfunded. “There was a lot of sickness, tuberculosis and measles, going on,” Clemens said. “Many of the students never returned home after being taken to the boarding schools.

“There also were all forms of abuse. The language and culture were stripped. In the late 1800s there was a widely-shared idea that Indians were not civilized and that’s why children were removed from their homes.”

She added that “some of the kids today are finding out from their families that an auntie or grandparent was in a boarding school, but it isn’t something that’s discussed.”

A class member said that’s because “It’s a traumatic event. If they’d talk about it, they feel like it’s reliving the event, so they never want to talk about it.”

Clemens said the Canadian government is the only country that has made a public apology for the boarding school era. People have to go to court and testify about their experiences in order to receive a settlement.

She added that “When we talk about it, it’s a pretty solemn, quiet classroom.”

There are about 48 students in the Hayward High School Ojibwe language and culture classes. They use the Rosetta Stone language curriculum developed through the Mille Lacs reservation.