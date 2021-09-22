Hayward Hurricanes cross-country teams ran in the Rice Lake Invitational at UWEC-Barron County Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The HHS girls placed 21st out of 26 teams and the HHS boys placed 23rd out of 26 teams.
“It is good to get a big race experience in Rice Lake, having 34 teams on the startling line and running the same course they will be at the sectional meet in October,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim.
“Overall, the race went well, with five boys posting big personal bests at Rice Lake: Zach Laier, Chase McCallum, Aiden Susedik, Eli Geidel, and Carter Roach. That is always fun to see — especially at mid-season.
“We are at the midpoint of our season. A lot will happen in the next few weeks before we are in Rice Lake again. With experience and speedwork, it will be fun to see how they run at peak fitness. They is a great group of hard workers.”
The Hayward results were:
Girls varsity 5K
Erin Ewert 89th, 24:21; Anneliese Bauer 107th, 25:25; Emma Mittlesdorf 112th, 25:42; Lydia Bergschneider 113th, 25:43; Brooke Brennen 125th, 26:30; Hailey Waystedt 128th, 26:35; Kaitlin Boss 169th, 30:11.
Boys varsity 5K
Zach Laier 107th, 19:50; Chase McCallum 112th, 19:56; Aiden Susedik 127th, 20:22; Seth Becker 128th, 20:24; Reese Harrison 151st, 21:42; Brock Titus 155th, 22:03; Evan McConnell 157th, 22:13.
Boys JV 5K
Deagan Gasper 96th, 22:36; Eli Geidel 98th, 22:38: Berkeley Diedrich 110th, 22:58; Carter Roach 114th, 23:17.
The middle school cross country team navigated a field of over 400 runners to place high in the team standings. Middle school girls were led by Harper Sheehan, coming in 10th overall. Maria Halberg and Lola Olsen both had strong runs, crossing the line about 30 seconds later.
Evelyn Morse and Kelsey Carothers ran well and rounded out the top five scorers, helping the Middle School girls to a fourth-place finish out of 20 teams. Fifth grader Quinn Martin had a PR (personal record) and improves her times each week, said Coach Christina Hill.
The middle school boys were led by seventh graders Karl Nelson and Hael Dums, who race strong each week. Christian Larson continues to move up the standings, and was the third runner in for the boys. Parker Gerber and Daniel Paquin ran great races and came in as the fourth and fifth scoring runners, securing a ninth-place finish out of 20 teams.
There were many personal best runs, “which is impressive considering the crowds of athletes on a narrow trail,” said Coach Hill. “This team does an excellent job of supporting each other at practices, and in races. They work together, pace each other, and push each other to do their very best.”
Middle school girls 3K
The Hayward girls placed fourth out of 18 schools. Individual placers were: Harper Sheehan 10th, 12:39; Maria Halberg 22nd, 13:12; Lola Olsen 23rd, 13:13; Evelyn Morse 64th, 14:42; Kelsey Carothers 99th, 15:37; Quinn Martin 141st, 16:51.
Middle school boys 3K
The Hayward boys placed ninth out of 20 schools. The finishers were: Karl Nelson 26th, 12:08; Hael Dums 27th, 12:09; Christian Larson 54th, 12:59; Parker Gerber 83rd, 13:27; Daniel Paquin 111th, 14:00; Jack McCallum 178th, 15:49; Marco Munive 179th, 15:51; Hunter Kirchner 191st, 16:28; Gus Gregory 197th, 16:44; Ivan Geidel 216th, 18:27.
