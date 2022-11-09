Hurricane harrier season award winners

Hayward Hurricane cross-country runners with their 2022 season awards (L-R); Austin Ewert, Seth Becker, Lola Olsen, Carter Roach, Zach Laier, Evan McConnell, Hailey Gay and Maria Halberg.

 Photo by Kate Laier

Hayward Hurricanes cross-country team runners were honored for their accomplishments this fall during an awards program last week.

“What a great year this team has had,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim. “With this kind of momentum, I think they are at the ground floor of some great things.” Nineteen team members ended the season with personal records (PRs), Ringheim said. “Everyone contributed to the success, from beginners to veteran scorers. There is a lot of support within the team and that is the kind of atmosphere you want.

